Council Bluffs police added second-degree murder to the list of charges pending for a man arrested in connection with the death of a Council Bluffs woman.

Ivan Brammer, 61, of Council Bluffs, was arrested in May on an outstanding warrant for abuse of a corpse and second-degree theft.

On Wednesday, police announced that Brammer also will face a charge of second-degree murder. He was already being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail on the previous charges.

A second opinion from a forensic pathologist, which reported the cause of death as "traumatic asphyxia due to neck compression," led to the upgraded charge, Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said in a news release.

The crimes are alleged to be related to the disappearance of Ilene Gowan, 60, of Council Bluffs. Gowan’s daughter reported her missing on Feb. 15 of this year after her mother had not been seen or heard from since Feb. 13.

Gowan was last seen with Brammer, her former boyfriend, in his truck on Feb. 13. Her body was located on Feb. 26 in a roadside ditch near Crescent in the area of 152nd Street and Old Mormon Bridge Road.

Video evidence from city cameras and private businesses show Brammer’s movements the morning of Feb. 13, while phone records indicate both he and Gowan were in the area of Carter Lake that morning, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department in an affidavit shared with news media.

When Brammer’s truck is seen on camera returning to Council Bluffs that morning, “it appears something is different with the way Gowan is sitting or positioned in his truck,” the affidavit states.

“At multiple locations with different angles and views, it appears Gowan is awkwardly slumped in the passenger seat,” according to police.

Later that morning, phone records indicate both parties phones go “off network” at the same time. Brammer’s truck is later seen returning home without Gowan. He is seen carrying unknown items from his truck to the dumpster at his apartment building.

Though Gowan was not seen in Brammer’s truck after 11:20 a.m., messages were sent and received by her phone in the area of Gowan’s residence after 1 p.m. that day.

Police report inconsistencies in Brammer’s story across multiple interviews.

“Brammer’s actions and activities are completely out of the ordinary following this event and he suddenly has his truck ... crushed and shredded at an auto recycler company,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office, after Gowan’s autopsy, indicated an unknown cause and manner of death. Gowan had multiple injuries on her body, but none determined to be life threatening, according to the medical examiner.