No charges filed against CBPD officer involved in September Walmart shooting incident

No criminal charges are being filed against the Council Bluffs Police officer involved in a September shooting incident at Walmart, according to information provided by Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber.

In a findings report sent to the Nonpareil, Wilber highlighted how his investigation determined that Officer John Kuebler reacted properly during the Sept. 18 incident, as he reasonably believed that deadly force was necessary to defend himself and others from deadly force being used by 29-year-old Ian Lybarger.

Lybarger, as previously reported by the Nonpareil, reportedly attempted to flee from the area in a stolen white Mazda CX-9 when confronted by police officers on scene responding to an unrelated shoplifting incident.

According to police, Kuebler attempted to remove the suspect from the Mazda, resulting in him being dragged several feet — toward a group of onlookers — before firing a single round from his handgun at Lybarger.

The round struck the Mazda, but didn’t hit Lybarger, police said.

At the time of the Walmart incident, police said that Lybarger was already wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft by receiving out of Douglas County, Nebraska.

