Omaha man, 40, shoots himself during 8-hour stand-off with police

Council Bluffs Police have released more information about a stand-off that took place Friday between officers an armed man who was sought on a felony warrant out of Nebraska.

At 10 a.m. Friday, U.S. Marshal's deputies and Council Bluffs Police officers located and began watching Ryan D. Linehan, 40, of Omaha, as he was operating a construction excavator at the old St. Patrick's Church demolition site, near the intersection of East Kanesville Boulevard and Baughn Street. Linehan was wanted on a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child out of Sarpy County (Nebraska).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs Police said just before 11 a.m., Linehan exited the excavator and deputies and officers began to approach him to take him into custody. Upon seeing the law enforcement officers, Linehan ran back and climbed inside the excavator. Police said Linehan initially swung the equipment's bucket in the direction of the approaching deputies and officers to keep them from getting to him. Additional officers arrived to shut down traffic in the surrounding area.