Omaha man, 40, shoots himself during 8-hour stand-off with police

Council Bluffs Police have released more information about a stand-off that took place Friday between officers an armed man who was sought on a felony warrant out of Nebraska.
At 10 a.m. Friday, U.S. Marshal's deputies and Council Bluffs Police officers located and began watching Ryan D. Linehan, 40, of Omaha, as he was operating a construction excavator at the old St. Patrick's Church demolition site, near the intersection of East Kanesville Boulevard and Baughn Street. Linehan was wanted on a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child out of Sarpy County (Nebraska).
Council Bluffs Police said just before 11 a.m., Linehan exited the excavator and deputies and officers began to approach him to take him into custody. Upon seeing the law enforcement officers, Linehan ran back and climbed inside the excavator. Police said Linehan initially swung the equipment's bucket in the direction of the approaching deputies and officers to keep them from getting to him. Additional officers arrived to shut down traffic in the surrounding area.
Officers attempted to talk Linehan out of the excavator for almost three hours when he reportedly produced a handgun from his coat, police said. Officers and members of the Council Bluffs Police Crisis Negotiations Team continued their attempts to get Linehan to put down the gun and exit the excavator, but were unsuccessful. After eight hours, Linehan allegedly threatened to restart the excavator -- increasing the potential threat risk to the officers and community. Police said officer launched less-than-lethal beanbags and pepper spray rounds into the excavator's cab with the hope that Linehan would put down his weapon and surrender. No law enforcement officers did not fire any additional weapons during the stand-off or apprehension.
Linehan then used his handgun to shoot himself in the lower jaw, police said. Officers and deputies immediately approached Linehan to recover the firearm and help him out of the excavator so Council Bluffs Fire and Rescue members could administer aid. Linehan's gun was recovered at the scene and placed into evidence.
Linehan was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment of his injuries. Police said he is in stable condition and is expected to recover. Additional local charges against Linehan are pending as investigators consult with prosecutors.