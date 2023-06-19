An Omaha man was sentenced last week to 180 months in prison following his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in Iowa.

Jerome Wallace III, 22, was sentenced June 15 to the prison term plus 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Iowa. There is no parole in the federal system. Wallace was also ordered to pay restitution to reimburse funeral expenses.

The release states that, according to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, the Council Bluffs Police and Fire departments were dispatched on March 2, 2021, to a home in Council Bluffs to provide medical treatment to an unresponsive male, who ultimately died from a fentanyl overdose.

Officers linked Wallace to the fentanyl overdose death after reviewing phone and social media information, and conducting witness interviews. They determined that Wallace, along with codefendants Karlee Rosenthal and Linsey Stisi, had distributed pressed pills containing fentanyl to the victim as part of the conspiracy from January to August of 2021 in Omaha and Council Bluffs.

In January 2023, Rosenthal, 21, was sentenced to time served and five years of supervised release, following her plea of guilty to her role in the conspiracy to distribute a controlled sentence. In March 2023, Stisi, 20, was sentenced to time served and four years of supervised release, following her plea of guilty to her role in the conspiracy to distribute a controlled sentence.

Fentanyl has become the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the United States, according to the attorney's office. Counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pills often resemble pharmaceutical pills, but contain potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.