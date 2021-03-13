Omaha man sentenced in connection with hit-and-run death of Council Bluffs boy

An Omaha man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday in connection with the hit-and-run death of an 8-year-old Council Bluffs boy.

Troy A. Pokorny, 37, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatality collision in Pottawattamie County District Court Thursday. Pokorny was charged after the April 2020 death of 8-year-old Quintin Brownfield of Council Bluffs.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said his office asked for the five-year prison sentence, while the defense asked for a deferred judgment. District Court Judge Richard Davidson concurred with the prosecution.

Wilber said his office was hampered in seeking more aggressive charges because the state’s crime lab couldn’t prove Pokorny was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

“The struggle is, and people will say, that five years for taking a child’s life isn’t much punishment,” Wilber said. “So there is frustration there.”

On the evening of April 15, 2020, Council Bluffs police were called to the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues to respond to a hit-and-run. Upon arrival, officers found Quintin lying in the roadway bleeding from head wounds, records stated.