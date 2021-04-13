Omaha man sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearm

An Omaha man has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a federal firearms charge.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Richard Westphal's office said Jacob Benjamin Tuttle, 42, was sentenced to 84 months for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. In addition, Tuttle was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims Fund.

Tuttle pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 11, 2020.

According the Westphal's office, on Nov. 26, 2019, Tuttle was driving a stolen care on a rural two-lane highway in Mills County when he noticed a Mills County Sheriff's Office cruiser behind him. Tuttle accelerated to 100 miles per hour before he crashed the car on the side of the road and ran from the scene. He was arrested a short time later.

On the front passenger seat of the stolen car, deputies found a Taurus .357 Magnum firearm, along with 12 grams of methamphetamine, reports stated. Because Tuttle was a convicted felon and drug user, he was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The investigation was conducted by the Mills County Sheriff's Office.

