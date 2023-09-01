Council Bluffs Police apprehended an Omaha murder suspect at Lake Manawa on Thursday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were advised that a homicide suspect from Omaha was heading into Council Bluffs. They then tracked the suspect's vehicle to the Lake Manawa area.

Omaha Police helicopter Able One helped direct officers to the suspect's possible location, and a police K9 helped track down the suspect, a juvenile, who was taken into custody without injury.

Police did not provide information as to what case the suspect is wanted in, citing an active investigation.