Omaha Police Department warns of rash of 'grandparent scams'

The Omaha Police Department is warning area residents about a rash of “grandparent scams.”

In each case, the victim is contacted by a party identifying themselves as an attorney representing a member of the victim’s family -- often a grandson or granddaughter.

The scammer is requesting large sums of money and is sending a courier to the victim’s house to retrieve the money in person, a press release from OPD warns. In at least one case, the scammer used an Uber. Any ride-share driver who suspects suspicious activity is urged to contact police.

The department reminded citizens never to withdraw and give large amounts of money to unknown individuals -- either in person or via wire transfers, mail or other means. If you are contacted by a scammer and a courier shows up at your residence, call 911 immediately. If you receive a call similar in nature to this scam, attempt to verify with other family members the validity of any claims that a family member is in need of help.

If you are a victim of a scam, call your local police department and file a report.

