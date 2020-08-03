Police: Bluffs man stabbed victim, fled on bike, taken down by K-9

A Council Bluffs man accused of being involved in a Monday morning stabbing was apprehended by a local police K-9 officer after attempting to flee, according to information provided by police Capt. Todd Weddum.

Troy Finley, 55, was arrested and booked into Pottawattamie County Jail on suspicion of willful injury, a Class C felony; being in possession of methamphetamine, being in possession of drug paraphernalia and eluding/interfering with official acts.

Just after 5:40 a.m., Council Bluffs police and fire personnel were dispatched to the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue in reference to a stabbing incident, according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers said they located the 37-year-old male victim who was bleeding heavily from a stab wound to his abdomen.

The reported victim said he and Finley were involved in an altercation prior to law enforcement arriving on the scene, and that Finley subsequently fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Nebraska Medicine, is in stable condition and is expected to recover, police said.