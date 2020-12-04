Police investigating after video shows girl being beaten by peers

A Facebook post shared more than 900 times by midmorning Friday displays images of a girl appearing to be brutalized by two other children in a wooded area.

The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating.

The post, made Thursday by Amy Foust Roane, says that two girls who attend Kirn Middle School were at a sleepover with her daughter when they lured the daughter into the woods under the pretense of meeting another person.

“(She) quickly realized it was a set-up and the girls began beating her,” Roane wrote. “I can’t go into many details as we’re pressing charges but in the video the girls are seen laughing and hugging as (she) lays, bleeding on the ground behind them ... they are sick.

“Both girls fooled both myself and (Roane's daughter), I never saw this coming from either girl.”

One image shows a girl hunched over in the dark with blood appearing to pour from her head. Other images show the alleged attackers standing over the girl, with one appearing to be kicking the girl. Others show them smiling, hugging and throwing up peace signs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roane said in her post that the person who shot the video is an 18-year old woman. The Nonpareil reached out to Roane, who wasn’t immediately available for comment.