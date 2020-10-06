 Skip to main content
Police investigating Sunday robbery at Horseshoe Casino parking garage
Police investigating Sunday robbery at Horseshoe Casino parking garage

car.jpg

Pictured is the suspect vehicle reportedly involved in a Sunday armed robbery occurring in a parking garage at Horseshoe Casino.

Council Bluffs police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning in a parking garage at Horseshoe Casino, according to a news release from the department.

Just after 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the venue, 2701 23rd Ave., in reference to the incident. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the alleged victim, a 73-year-old Carson man, who reported that he was exiting his vehicle when a man approached him and drew a semi-automatic handgun and demanded he hand over his wallet, the release says.

After a brief struggle, the suspect left the area in a silver 2016 or 2017 Nissan Ultima, with after-market rims/tires being driven by a woman, police said. During the reported struggle, police said one of the suspect’s shoes came off.

The suspect is described as being a white man in his mid- to late-30s, wearing jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask and white Nike Shox shoes.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Council Bluffs Police Department detectives at 712-328-4728, or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

