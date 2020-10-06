Police investigating Sunday robbery at Horseshoe Casino parking garage

Council Bluffs police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning in a parking garage at Horseshoe Casino, according to a news release from the department.

Just after 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the venue, 2701 23rd Ave., in reference to the incident. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the alleged victim, a 73-year-old Carson man, who reported that he was exiting his vehicle when a man approached him and drew a semi-automatic handgun and demanded he hand over his wallet, the release says.

After a brief struggle, the suspect left the area in a silver 2016 or 2017 Nissan Ultima, with after-market rims/tires being driven by a woman, police said. During the reported struggle, police said one of the suspect’s shoes came off.

The suspect is described as being a white man in his mid- to late-30s, wearing jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask and white Nike Shox shoes.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Council Bluffs Police Department detectives at 712-328-4728, or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

