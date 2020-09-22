Police: Man attempts to strangle himself with seatbelt in back of CBPD cruiser

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early Tuesday morning a Bellevue, Nebraska, man attempted to strangle himself with a seatbelt while in custody of Council Bluffs Police officers, the department announced through a news release.

At about 1:38 a.m., officers made contact with 31-year-old Paul L. Pearson Jr. at Bucky’s Gas Station, 2711 S. 24th St., who reportedly had active warrants out of Bellevue. After being taken into custody and placed in the backseat of a police cruiser, officers noticed movement and realized that Pearson was able to get his handcuffs in front of his body and that he was able to wrap a seatbelt around his neck, police said.

Officers were able to cut the seatbelt off of Pearson’s neck, get him out of the cruiser and placed on the ground. Council Bluffs Fire Department members subsequently arrived at the scene, placed Pearson in an ambulance and transferred him to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Pearson’s immediate physical state wasn’t provided by police representatives in the release.

