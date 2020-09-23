Police: Man attempts to strangle himself with seatbelt in back of CBPD cruiser

At about 1:38 a.m., officers made contact with 31-year-old Paul L. Pearson Jr. at Bucky’s Gas Station, 2711 S. 24th St., who reportedly had active warrants out of Bellevue. After being taken into custody and placed in the backseat of a police cruiser, officers noticed movement and realized that Pearson was able to get his handcuffs in front of his body and that he was able to wrap a seatbelt around his neck, police said.