Police: Man makes off with bag of Cheetos, cash during Walgreens robbery

Police are on the search for an armed suspect who they say robbed Walgreens early Tuesday morning, making off with a bag of Cheetos and an undisclosed amount of cash.

At 3:14 a.m., an officer with the Council Bluffs Police Department was dispatched to the 2500 block of West Broadway in reference to a robbery that recently occurred.

According to an affidavit from Sgt. Jackie Loghry, a man entered the front of the business and proceeded to the back. Then, he reportedly made his way back to the front of the store, grabbed a back of Cheetos by the cash register, went around the counter and held the clerk at knifepoint while he or she opened the drawer and put an undisclosed amount of cash in a bag.

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 18 to 25 years old wearing a black-hooded coat, gray sweatpants, black facemask and white shoes.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

“At this time we have no suspects in custody,” a representative of the department’s Detective Bureau said. “We are still trying to identify the suspect and we have been continuing to follow up leads.”