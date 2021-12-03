Police respond to potential threat at Lewis Central Middle School; district says no immediate danger at school

Police responded to a potential threat at Lewis Central Middle School on Thursday.
Lewis Central Middle School Principal Mandie Reynolds called the Council Bluffs Police Department in regards to an event that happened outside of school, according to LC Superintendent Eric Knost. Knost said that Reynolds became privy to an alleged matter outside of the school and felt that it needed to be reported to the police.
“It’s important to know that she called the non-emergency number,” Knost said about Reynolds' call. “At no time were we responding to a threat of any danger inside our building or a weapon inside of the building.”
Emmalee Scheibe
Reporter/Page Designer
