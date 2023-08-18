The Council Bluffs Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in a recent theft.

The suspects — one black male and two black females — are accused of taking merchandist from the Ulta Beauty store in Metro Crossing on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

That afternoon, the male stood at the front door while the females quickly loaded up a large amount of merchandise into large bags, according to a news release from Council Bluffs Police. All three suspects wore masks.

They fled the scene in a gray vehicle with no plates, police said.

The department provided the following surveillance camera images:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Council Bluffs detectives at 712-328-4728 or to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.