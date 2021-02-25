Police seek suspect in evening robbery

Council Bluffs Police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery at a gas station Wednesday night.

Police said at 11 p.m., a man entered the Kwik Shop at 1740 W. Broadway, approached the clerk, displayed a handgun and demanded money, police said. He then left the store in a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

The man was described as black, between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-feet, 2-inches tall, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867).

