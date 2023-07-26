Omaha and Council Bluffs police were “fully justified” in the July 8 fatal shooting of homicide suspect Matthew Briggs, Pottawattamie County attorney Matt Wilber announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Briggs, 41, was wanted as a person of interest in the killing of Steven Greg Donsbach earlier that morning, and in a related domestic assault report from a separate location.

The day’s events began about 5:40 a.m. with a report of a domestic assault at a residence in southwest Omaha. As a result of that investigation, he said, police went to check on the well-being of a resident at 9927 Essex Dr. in Regency.

Donsbach, 52, was found shot dead inside the Regency home that he had owned for the past decade. There were signs of forced entry, and preliminary investigation suggests that Donsbach was the only person in the home at the time of the killing.

A car reportedly belonging to Briggs, a red 2005 Buick Century sedan, was seen on a security camera in Regency and was discovered Saturday afternoon at Mandan Park in southeast Omaha.

About 3:30 p.m., a blue Toyota Camry was carjacked just south of Mandan Park in Sarpy County.

Law enforcement responded to the incident and eventually chased the Camry across the Missouri River into Iowa. Council Bluffs police became involved in the chase, as did the Omaha police helicopter, and the chase ended when police utilized a PIT maneuver — in which the driver of the chase vehicle places the front quarter panel of their vehicle against the rear quarter panel of the suspect’s car, sending that car spinning. The Camry crashed near College Road and Valley View Drive on the east end of the city near Iowa Western Community College.

Two officers — Council Bluffs Lt. Chad Geer and Omaha Police Lt. Martin Stiles — shot at Briggs multiple times. Briggs was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he was pronounced dead.