Ratliff murder trial continued to April; defense counsel adjustments lead to action

This week’s much-anticipated jury trial of Matt W. Kennedy, the man accused in the 1999 slaying of his step-sister, Kimberly Ratliff, has been continued more than two months.
The pushed trial date comes at the request of the defense, according to the Pottawattamie County District Court Clerk’s Office, as a result of defense counsel alterations being made.
The multiple-day trial was slated for Tuesday; now, it’s been re-scheduled for April 19, a clerk’s office representative said.
Kennedy on Dec. 18 submitted a written not-guilty plea through one of his then-attorneys, Jill Eimermann, a lawyer representing the Defense Unit of the State of Iowa’s Public Defender’s Office.
The exact shift in counsel wasn’t determined Wednesday, as neither Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber, nor a state public defender’s office representative, were immediately available for comment.
On the morning of Jan. 12, 1999, Ratliff was discovered inside her white 1988 Plymouth Sundance, which had been abandoned in the 1400 block of West Broadway. After missing for about three-and-a-half days, the 22-year-old’s body was found by a Peoples Natural Gas employee who was clearing snow from the sidewalk bordering the business’ Council Bluffs offices, according to Omaha World-Herald archives.
Ratliff’s body was found sprawled across the front seat, her throat cut, according to archive reports.
Kennedy, 52, was arrested in mid-October last year after advancements in DNA technology enabled Council Bluffs Police to link him to the homicide, according to an arrest affidavit.
At the time of his arrest, Kennedy was living in Fairfield, Montana, and was held in the Teton County Jail prior to being extradited to Iowa, as previously reported by the Nonpareil.
The defendant is being held in Pottawattamie County Jail on a $1 million bond, court records show.