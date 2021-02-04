Ratliff murder trial continued to April; defense counsel adjustments lead to action

This week’s much-anticipated jury trial of Matt W. Kennedy, the man accused in the 1999 slaying of his step-sister, Kimberly Ratliff, has been continued more than two months.

The pushed trial date comes at the request of the defense, according to the Pottawattamie County District Court Clerk’s Office, as a result of defense counsel alterations being made.

The multiple-day trial was slated for Tuesday; now, it’s been re-scheduled for April 19, a clerk’s office representative said.

Kennedy on Dec. 18 submitted a written not-guilty plea through one of his then-attorneys, Jill Eimermann, a lawyer representing the Defense Unit of the State of Iowa’s Public Defender’s Office.

The exact shift in counsel wasn’t determined Wednesday, as neither Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber, nor a state public defender’s office representative, were immediately available for comment.

