Shelby County man sentenced to 6.5 years for distributing meth

A Shelby County man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Ryan Nicholas Schwery, 43, of Shelby County, was sentenced to 78 months on Tuesday, followed by six years of supervised released, according to a release from the United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum of the Southern District of Iowa.

Schwery made three separate drug transactions with a confidential source through the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant served at his Harlan hotel room seized 144 grams of pure meth, distribution paraphernalia and more than $1,000 in cash from drug sales, according to the release.

