Step-brother of Kimberly Ratliff pleads not guilty to murder; Feb. 2 jury trial scheduled

Kennedy, 52, was arrested in mid-October after advancements in DNA technology enabled Council Bluffs Police to link him to the homicide, according to an arrest affidavit.

Items collected from the original crime scene were submitted in 2014 to the Iowa State DCI Laboratory for evaluation. In 2017, the lab informed local law enforcement that an unknown male DNA profile was discovered on one of the items.

The item, court records show, was of a personal nature to Ratliff that only she and the suspect(s) would have been in contact with.

Included in the list was Kennedy, who was the last known person to see Ratliff alive, according to the affidavit.

In late August, known DNA samples of six men were submitted to the DCI lab for comparison to the unknown male DNA profile. On Sept. 15, the department determined the unknown DNA profile was consistent with Kennedy.