Stepbrother of Bluffs woman slain in 1999 acquitted of first-degree murder by jury

But additional evidence recently collected couldn't overshadow the past missteps and blunders by the Council Bluffs Police Department. Interviews weren't conducted or recorded soon after the crime occurred and Ratliff's Pontiac disappeared from the Bluffs impound lot about 15 years ago.

Whoever was responsible for the missing car hasn't told authorities how it happened, prosecutors had said.

Also, investigators believed that Ratliff was not killed in the car, but never pinpointed exactly where.

"We were very hampered by the lack of investigative leads generated 22 years ago," Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said. "I really feel it was the lack of police work. That was the hurdle we just couldn't get over."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In presenting his closing argument, Wilber told the jury that his team presented a puzzle with various pieces to connect it all together. It seemed the jury decided too many pieces were missing, he said.

Wilber said he respects the jury's decision and said the defense was "professional and honorable" in presenting the case.

Eimermann and her colleague Amy Kepes declined to comment after the verdict was announced Friday.