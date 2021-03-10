Three sentenced to prison for federal drug crimes

Two Council Bluffs men were sentenced to prison time March 3 following their convictions for federal drug crimes. A third man was sentenced in December 2020.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Bruce Lee Gamble, 42 was sentenced to five years in prison following his conviction for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Gamble was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and ordered to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. Gamble pleaded guilty on Sept. 21, 2020.

Alberto Monroe Rocha, 43, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term and ordered to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. Rocha pleaded guilty on Aug. 21, 2020.

A third man, Daniel Walker Gabehart, 49, was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 16, 2020, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.