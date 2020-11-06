Tipton man leads numerous agencies on high-speed chase prior to arrest

A Tipton man was arrested Friday morning after leading representatives from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

The department has requested warrants for aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding for 21-year-old Garrett Knipe.

Reports from Council Bluffs Police show that an officer on patrol just after 1:30 a.m. noticed a vehicle that eluded officers Thursday parked on the lot of County Inn and Suites, 17 Arena Way.

When backup arrived, one officer reportedly pulled his cruiser behind the vehicle and attempted making contact with the suspect, later identified as Garrett Knipe. As he was walking up to Knipe’s vehicle, Knipe reportedly put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the officer’s cruiser.

The officer was able to get out of the way and was not injured, police said. Knipe then reportedly eluded officers west on 23rd Avenue and north on South 35th Street. The pursuit was stopped due to safety concerns, as Knipe was driving into oncoming traffic at speeds of more than 100 mph, according to police.