Tipton man leads numerous agencies on high-speed chase prior to arrest

A Tipton man was arrested Friday morning after leading representatives from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
The department has requested warrants for aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding for 21-year-old Garrett Knipe.
Reports from Council Bluffs Police show that an officer on patrol just after 1:30 a.m. noticed a vehicle that eluded officers Thursday parked on the lot of County Inn and Suites, 17 Arena Way.
When backup arrived, one officer reportedly pulled his cruiser behind the vehicle and attempted making contact with the suspect, later identified as Garrett Knipe. As he was walking up to Knipe’s vehicle, Knipe reportedly put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the officer’s cruiser.
The officer was able to get out of the way and was not injured, police said. Knipe then reportedly eluded officers west on 23rd Avenue and north on South 35th Street. The pursuit was stopped due to safety concerns, as Knipe was driving into oncoming traffic at speeds of more than 100 mph, according to police.
Able 1, an Omaha Police Department helicopter patrol unit, was able to locate Knipe’s vehicle and followed it into Omaha where he continued driving in a reckless manner, police said. OPD was able to deploy stop sticks and deflate the tires on Knipe’s vehicle. Police said Knipe and a female passenger then fled the vehicle on foot in the area of 48th and Cuming streets.
Able 1 was able to direct OPD officers to the area and a perimeter was secured. Both Knipe and the female passenger were subsequently taken into custody after a brief search, police said.
Provided information shows OPD Uniform Patrol Officers and Command, a Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the apprehension of the suspect.
