Trial of Matt Kennedy, accused of murdering stepsister in 1999, expected to begin in August

The trial of Matt Kennedy, accused of killing his stepsister Kimberly Ratliff in 1999, is set to begin in August.

According to court records, the jury trial is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 3. Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty in December.

As previously reported by the Nonpareil:

On the morning of Jan. 12, 1999, Ratliff was discovered inside her white 1988 Plymouth Sundance, which had been abandoned in the 1400 block of West Broadway. After missing for about three-and-a-half days, the 22-year-old’s body was found by a Peoples Natural Gas employee who was clearing snow from the sidewalk bordering the business’ Council Bluffs offices, according to Omaha World-Herald archives.

Ratliff’s body was found sprawled across the front seat, her throat cut, according to archive reports.

Kennedy, 52, was arrested in mid-October of 2020 after advancements in DNA technology enabled Council Bluffs Police to link him to the homicide, according to an arrest affidavit.

At the time of his arrest, Kennedy was living in Fairfield, Montana, and was held in the Teton County Jail prior to being extradited to Iowa, as previously reported by the Nonpareil.

