Twice-convicted child sex offender sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to child molestation.

Scott Richard Lidgett, 64, pleaded guilty to two counts of lascivious acts with a child in Pottawattamie County District Court and was sentenced to 10 years for each count. The two 10 year sentences will be served concurrently at the Newton Correctional Facility. Upon his release, Lidgett will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry and special sentence parole for the rest of his life.

Lidgett was previously convicted of child abuse in 2007 after pleading guilty to five counts of indecent contact with a child. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, all but 180 days of which were suspended. Lidgett was placed on probation, during which time he was required to attend a sex offender treatment program and register as a sex offender. He was discharged from probation in 2009 and placed on special sentence parole for 10 years.

Those 10 years were up in late 2019 and Lidgett was removed from the Sex Offender Registry a few months before his latest victim’s family moved into the house across the street.

“This case illustrates the importance of the Sex Offender Registry,” said Assistant County Attorney Mimi Dobson. “The State required Lidgett to register for 10 years for a prior offense involving children, but that 10 years had elapsed and Lidgett was removed from the registry. Not long after, he befriended a family with young children who were not aware of his history.”

The victim -- referred to as “KW” in the court documents -- was 10 years old when the abuse started.

The victim’s stepfather first noticed something was off when he was preparing a family barbecue. KW and her younger sister were playing across the street with Lidgett.

“He’s standing behind her (KW) -- obviously, as a grown man, he’s towering above her -- where her head is about the middle of his chest,” the victim’s stepfather said in a phone interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “And his arm, if you take your arm and move it forward like you’re going around the chestplate of the person in front of you, that’s how his arm was around my daughter.”

*Due to the age of the victim, the Daily Nonpareil has agreed not to share the names of her mother and stepfather to protect their privacy.*

KW’s stepfather didn’t want to alarm the girls, but he waved them home and asked KW’s mother to speak with her.

“I was fuming at that point and I didn’t want to make my daughter uncomfortable,” KW’s stepfather said.

An arrest warrant for Lidgett was issued on July 28, 2020 and he was taken into custody a couple of days later. He was charged with two counts of second degree sexual abuse, which has a maximum prison term of 25 years.

A jury was convened and a trial began on December 16, 2021. After a few rounds of testimony, including from a survivor from Lidgett’s 2007 case, a plea agreement was reached that allowed Lidgett to plead guilty to the lesser charges to spare KW from having to testify in a courtroom in front of him.

“Lidgett’s victims acted with tremendous courage in reporting their abuse,” Dobson said. “It is because of them, as well as the hard work of the Council Bluffs Police Department, that this defendant is going to prison.”

Before his conviction, Lidgett was out on $50,000 bond and still living across the street from KW and her family, a situation KW’s stepfather found difficult to live with.

“Having to live across the street from this predator for those two years while this process was taking place was traumatic in itself,” KW’s stepfather said. “And knowing that the day we went to his sentencing, and that next morning, the relief knowing that he wasn’t there was a huge weight off of my shoulders.”

While not completely thrilled by the length of Lidgett’s sentence, KW’s stepfather understands that the plea deal insures that Lidgett will serve time in prison, something that Lidgett’s previous victims didn’t get.

“To know that he’s going away feels good,” KW’s stepfather said. “And I would like to give (Dobson) thanks and appreciation for the work that she put into this. From Day One she was with us. She provided a great support system for us to fall back on. She followed through with everything that she said that she was going to do.”

