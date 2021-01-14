Two arrested for attempted murder following Tuesday evening Bluffs shooting; both post bond

Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in a Tuesday evening shooting that resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
Gage Eggum, 22, of Omaha, and Cody Chapin, 28 of Council Bluffs, were arrested for suspicion of attempted murder and going armed with intent, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.
At 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of North 31st Street in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, police said they found a 32-year-old Bluffs man lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Police described the man’s wounds as non-life threatening.
Medics arrived and began treatment at the scene and then transported the victim to CHI Health Mercy Hospital for further evaluation, police said.
“The injuries appeared to be from a grazing, the bullet was shot at him but it didn’t penetrate the skull — grazed the scalp on the side of his head,” Sgt. Brandon Danielson said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “So that is why it was considered to be non-life threatening.”
As the investigation progressed, detectives were able to rapidly gather information on two possible suspects — Chapin and Eggum. After being located and interviewed by police, both men were arrested and subsequently transported to Pottawattamie county Jail without incident, according to the release.
The men were held on a $25,000 bond with a 10% ($2,500) release option, according to a jail booking representative. Eggum was released at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, with Chapin following just after 12:30 p.m.
Chapin is scheduled for a Feb. 15 arraignment in county court, and as of Wednesday afternoon Eggum’s court date had not been set.
The case remains under investigation.
“The whole reason for this situation is still unclear,” Danielson said. “We don’t know why it all went down, so our guys are still actively investigating and trying to connect with people to interview.”