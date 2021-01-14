Two arrested for attempted murder following Tuesday evening Bluffs shooting; both post bond

Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in a Tuesday evening shooting that resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Gage Eggum, 22, of Omaha, and Cody Chapin, 28 of Council Bluffs, were arrested for suspicion of attempted murder and going armed with intent, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

At 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of North 31st Street in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, police said they found a 32-year-old Bluffs man lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Police described the man’s wounds as non-life threatening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Medics arrived and began treatment at the scene and then transported the victim to CHI Health Mercy Hospital for further evaluation, police said.

“The injuries appeared to be from a grazing, the bullet was shot at him but it didn’t penetrate the skull — grazed the scalp on the side of his head,” Sgt. Brandon Danielson said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “So that is why it was considered to be non-life threatening.”