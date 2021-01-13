Two arrested for attempted murder following Tuesday evening Bluffs shooting

Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in a Tuesday evening shooting that result in one person being hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Gage Eggum, 22, of Omaha, and Cody Chapin, 28 of Council Bluffs, have been charged with attempted murder and going armed with intent, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of North 31st Street in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, police said they found a 32-year-old Bluffs man lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics arrived and began treatment at the scene and then transported the victim to Mercy Hospital for further evaluation, police said.

As the investigation progressed, detectives were able to rapidly gather information on two possible suspects -- Chapin and Eggum. After being located and interviewed by police, both men were arrested and subsequently transported to Pottawattamie County Jail without incident, according to the release.

This is a developing story. Stay with NonpareilOnline.com for updates.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.