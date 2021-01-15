Two felony charges added in case of alleged child abuse

A Bluffs man accused of child abuse landed back in jail Wednesday after a warrant containing two new felony charges was issued.

Leslie Kennedy Sr., 73, now faces two counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury, in addition to initially filed charges of domestic abuse by strangulation, two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury and a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment, according to the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s office.

Kennedy was first arrested on Dec. 16 last year and held until the end of the month, when he posted a $20,000 bond with a 10% release option. Appearing before a county court judge Thursday, the defendant was released on a personal recognizance bond after being ordered to appear back in court for a Feb. 16 preliminary hearing relating to the two new charges, according to a Pottawattamie County Jail booking representative.

Court records show the original four charges stem from a Dec. 10 incident, while the two new charges occurred on Nov. 26.

