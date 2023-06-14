When an officer-involved shooting takes place in Pottawattamie County, it is the job of the county attorney to review the incident and determine whether criminal charges against the officer are warranted.

In late 2005, that responsibility fell for the first time to County Attorney Matt Wilber, after a Council Bluffs Police officer fatally shot a man who had been suspected of selling drugs out of a Ninth Street house.

When confronted by Officer Terry Cozad, the suspect — John Bothwell — ran.

In the course of the pursuit, Bothwell attempted to carjack a woman named Kathryn Holt, who was parked in the drive-thru lane of Brewski’s Beverage.

Bothwell ran up to Holt’s car and demanded that she drive off. Bothwell then attempted to pull Holt out of the vehicle. Cozad saw Bothwell in Holt's car, struggling to gain control.

Cozad drew his gun, pointed it at Bothwell and demanded that he shut off the car. Bothwell refused to comply with the command, and Cozad holstered his weapon and took out pepper spray. Cozad told Holt, who was still wearing her seat belt, to turn off the car and close her eyes; he then sprayed Bothwell in the face with little effect. Bothwell turned the car back on and continued to try to drive off.

Joel Sandine, a clerk at the store, was attempting to help Cozad get Bothwell out of the vehicle until Officers Jack Price and Greg Schultz arrived. Price went to the driver's side, while Schultz went to the passenger's side to try to get Holt out of the vehicle. Officer Mark Stuart arrived seconds later.

Schultz entered the passenger side of the vehicle to try to free Holt, and Price deployed his Taser into Bothwell's left shoulder blade. The report states that Bothwell audibly reacted to being struck, but he was not incapacitated and continued to struggle for control of the car. Price pulled the trigger of his Taser two more times.

Holt was able to remove her seat belt, and Schultz helped her out of the car, where Stuart covered her. Schultz re-entered the vehicle and attempted to stop Bothwell from getting the car in gear.

Bothwell put the car in reverse, and it leaped backward because his foot was on the accelerator. Schultz then struck Bothwell in the head with a closed fist to no effect. Cozad was able to get to the front of the car, but Price was caught by the driver's side door and dragged backward toward standing coolers.

The driver's side door bent forward and spun Price toward the coolers. He was then dragged nearly completely underneath the vehicle. The coolers stopped the car, but the wheels continued to spin with Price's head pinned between the coolers and the spinning tire. Price yelled for officers to shoot Bothwell because he feared that the car would crush him.

Cozad moved to the front of the vehicle and drew his gun. He aimed and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire because there was no round in the chamber. He pulled back the slide and took aim again.

Cozad fired through the windshield twice, striking Bothwell both times.

When it was time for Wilber to issue his 29-page report on the shooting, he called a press conference and proceeded to lay out, step by step, the timeline of events that led to Cozad firing his weapon.

He did so not because it was legally required, but because “when somebody dies, you better have a good explanation.”

“I just thought, we need to get this evidence out,” Wilber said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil. “We need to show the surveillance videos; we need to show the crime scene pictures, and be able to show what happened, when and why.”

That was 2005, before everyone had a camera in their phone and about a decade before body cameras became ubiquitous across United States law enforcement agencies.

The Council Bluffs Police Department today has 117 sworn officers, and all of them wear a body camera when on duty. Most of the department’s patrol cars, 26 of 31, are also outfitted with dashboard cameras.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office numbers are similar in that each of the 56 deputies wear bodycams when on duty and all 39 of their patrol cars have dashboard cams.

Both agencies provide video to the public upon request, barring an open or ongoing investigation. The amount of time each department keeps its videos varies, depending on how important the video is and how much server space is available.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

In an interview with The Daily Nonpareil, Pottawattamie County Deputy Sheriff Jeff Thuelen said his deputies were excited when the department purchased the body cameras.

“Our workforce, I would say, is extremely excited about it because we have cleared more citizen complaints than we have caused, by body cameras,” Thuelen said. “I mean, we've gotten some complaints — this happened, this happened — and we go back and review the body camera, and it absolutely didn't happen. And I think the sworn side of our job is really excited, because I think they see it as a vindication of what they're doing out on the road.”

“I don't think we've had one complaint or any kind of internal investigation that has found that we're neglecting our duties or being out of line when it comes to the body camera review,” Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said in the same interview. “So it's always been good for us and everyone welcomed them.”

CBPD Chief Tim Carmody is similarly pleased with how well the body cameras have gone over with his officers.

“In the vast majority of cases what we're finding is body camera videos actually exonerating or clearing the officers,” Carmody said.

Body camera footage provides a fuller context than snippets of video shot with someone’s smartphone, Carmody said.

“In a lot of cases we’ll get video from someone's phone and it's a snippet, and the snippet shows the physical confrontation, but doesn't show what led up to it, it doesn't show what the suspect did to initiate,” he said.

Carmody also pointed out that people have thousands of interactions with law enforcement on a daily basis, and most of them occur without incident.

“People comply, they follow the instructions, they have their day in court and everything's fine,” Carmody said. “In a limited number of cases, it rises to the level where they get handcuffed. Further than that, it may be a passive resistance, it might be a defensive resistance or actually a physical fight or they run. And (body cameras) help capture those things. What we didn't get from just the phone videos was the whole story.”

The sheriff’s office also makes bodycam footage available to people who file a complaint about an incident with a deputy.

“We invite them in to watch the video if they want to,” Brown said. “And we’ve had a few take us up on the offer, saying, ‘Yeah, I'd like to see it,’ because it's not how you remember it happening. We try to be as transparent as we can.”

Carmody said body cameras are invaluable tools for his department, not only because the footage might clear an officer of any wrongdoing, but also because it might show an officer not living up to the standards he sets for his officers.

“If we find that there's a violation or a policy that was broken, we deal with it,” Carmody said. “We're not shy about that. We want our people to excel, and when someone receives a complaint or there's a policy violation allegation, I have to remember there's 120 other officers that are out there working every day to do it right. And I owe it to them to make sure that the one that doesn't either gets retrained or educated properly on how to do things and lives up to that expectation for us and for the community.”

Before running for county attorney, Wilber was a defense attorney, and he remembers how excited he was when patrol cars were being outfitted with dashboard cameras.

“I remember sort of chomping at the bit as a defense lawyer, like, ‘A-ha, I'm gonna get the video right now, I'm gonna be able to show that my clients are getting railroaded,’” Wilber said. “And that did not happen.”

Wilber said that 99 times out of 100, the video footage would help law enforcement, not his clients.

“I can tell you as a defense lawyer … I can't think of a time where I'm like, ‘Oh good, the video really helped my guy,’” Wilber said. “It just did not work out that well. In fact, a couple of times I'm like, ‘Wow, that is not good.’”

Having worked both as a defense attorney and a prosecutor has given Wilber some insight into why transparency and accountability are so important when it comes to law enforcement.

“It’s important not only that we have a system that is just, but it also has to appear to be just,” he said. ”It doesn't matter if I'm giving people fair trials all day long if nobody believes that I'm giving fair trials, right?”

“Whenever possible, I want people to have confidence in the system, because our system is based on trusting law enforcement and the court to handle our disputes, and when we don't trust law enforcement and the courts to handle our disputes fairly, then we start thinking about taking the law into our own hands, and then that's a problem,” Wilber said.

