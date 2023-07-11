A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday, July 6, in federal court in Council Bluffs for intent to distribute controlled substances, carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and other offenses.

Kyle G. Ashmore, 37 was sentenced to 15 years after two jury trials, one in November 2022 for the drug charges and one in February for the gun charges, according to a news release issued Monday by the office of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Richard D. Westphal. Ashmore will then serve a five year term of supervised release.