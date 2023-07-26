After 40 years in law enforcement, Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody told city officials in late June that he was preparing to retire from the department.

Aside from a lengthy career, one of the reasons Carmody cited is that all three of the city’s police captains will also be retiring over the next three years, and he wants to give the next chief a clean slate to work with.

“I feel that it’s best for the next chief, whomever he/she is, should get to choose who they will lead the department with for the foreseeable future,” Carmody said.

Carmody was hired by Mayor Matt Walsh in September 2014.

“I enjoyed working with the guy,” Walsh told The Nonpareil. “I always found him to be professional, well organized.”

Walsh pointed to the new police station as one of Carmody’s most important contributions to the city.

“One of the things that he did was to finally organize and pass the bond resolution to build the new police station,” Walsh said. “That was a big deal. His leadership was invaluable in doing that.”

Prior to leading the Council Bluffs Police Department, Carmody was the police chief in Fort Dodge, Iowa from 2010 to 2014.

Carmody retired from the Omaha Police Department as a captain in September 2010 after 22 years of service. He took the Fort Dodge chief’s position that same month.

He began his law enforcement career in 1984 when he became a Sarpy County sheriff’s deputy, working in the then-Sarpy County Jail before the opening of the current law enforcement center in 1989.

In 1988, Carmody joined the Omaha Police Department, where he patrolled north Omaha, worked uniform patrol and supervised the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force. He also commanded the Emergency Response Unit, which was responsible for managing security for high-profile events and for responding to crises.

The City of Council Bluffs has hired a consultant to help with the search for a new police chief, Walsh said.

“Last week we brought in many community leaders that work closely with the police chief to see what the community wants to see in a new chief,” Walsh said.

Walsh said he’ll be looking at a candidate’s experience in a similar role as one of his determining factors.

“A strong leader, well organized,” Walsh said. “I’ll know the right person for the job when I see them, like I did with Tim.”

Carmody’s retirement is effective Sept. 11, 2023.