A citizen-based crime stoppers group is gearing up again in Harrison County.

Dormant for several years due to a lack of group participants, the idea was rekindled at a recent neighborhood watch meeting, according to the county sheriff’s office.

“We’ve had a good partnership and they’re trying to get reestablished,” Sgt. Todd Denton said.

As in the past, the group will not be affiliated with the national Crime Stoppers USA organization and will be independent of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

“It will be community-run, not law enforcement,” Denton said. “We want to be hands off.”

Like programs elsewhere, the Harrison County group will offer cash rewards for anonymous information leading to the arrests of those involved in criminal activities. It is the hope that this group can help reduce crime in numerous ways.

They will be able to share information about unlawful activities gathered by the group with the sheriff’s office. It will also provide another outlet for the public to report such activities, an outlet in which people may feel more comfortable than reporting directly to the department.

“It’s a way for the community to get together to share what they are seeing,” Denton said.

Chief Deputy Mitch Flaherty said the sheriff's office will then follow up on the information provided.

The group will be responsible for raising funds for its operations and cash rewards.

“The group’s board would be based out of Harrison County as a whole, as we hope to get participation from the entire county,” Flaherty said. “The amount of money to run the group is variable dependent on the amount of tip money we disperse and advertising or signage is implemented.”

Every year, the number of calls to the sheriff’s office increases, Flaherty said, though that doesn’t necessarily mean more crimes are being committed. Sometimes people will call to settle a minor issue with neighbors, he said.

An election of board offices for Harrison County Crime Stoppers, possibly four positions, is expected to take place in the near future, Flaherty said.

“Citizens want input,” he said. “They want to help and they feel their voices can be of value. It’s to help law enforcement make communities safer and that is what we’re trying to do.”