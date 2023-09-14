The driver of a truck that collided with a motorcycle Aug. 10 is facing the prospect of charges.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said in a news release Thursday that it has applied for warrants to arrest Bryce Smith, 24, of Council Bluffs on suspicion of serious injury by vehicle while operating while intoxicated.

Police claim Smith tested over twice the legal limit for alcohol shortly after the crash.

An 18-year-old motorcyclist from Council Bluffs was injured in the crash near South 24th Street and 23rd Avenue. The motorcycle driver was heading eastbound on 23rd Avenue just before 9:30 p.m., when Smith made a left turn in front of him.

Causing serious injury while operating while intoxicated is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and by a fine between $750 and $7,500.

Smith is also facing charges for not having insurance and failure to yield upon left turn.