A pickup truck crossed from the eastbound to the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 around 3 a.m. Saturday, colliding with a semi truck head-on and causing both vehicles to catch on fire.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said in a news release around 6:30 a.m. that Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 5 would remain closed until traffic investigators complete their work.

The driver of the pickup truck was deceased at the scene. Their identity was listed as unknown in the release.

The driver of the semi truck, whose name was being withheld pending family notification, was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Police Sgt. Jackie Loghry.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 712-328-4948. Anonymous tips can be made via Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.