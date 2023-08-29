Being of service is a core tenet for retiring Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody, instilled in him at a young age through faith and family. He lived that ethos through every phase of a law enforcement career that has spanned four agencies and 40 years.

“Having a servant mindset, putting people before myself, trying to think about the citizens that I serve, and the people that I serve with, and thinking about helping them grow and providing opportunities for them,” Carmody said in an interview with The Nonpareil. “And that goes for both the community and for our people, to make the town or the community I'm serving the safest it can be.”

Over his nine years as police chief, Carmody oversaw a department that grew from 113 sworn officers to 120, and he was instrumental in bringing in much of the technology those officers utilize to be “more effective and more efficient.”

The project he is perhaps most proud of is getting the new police station built, for which Carmody credits the community for voting for it and the city for seeing the project come to fruition.

“I'm extremely thankful for Mayor Walsh, for Wendy Schultz and for Brandon Garrett, and their support,” he said. “We wouldn't be sitting in this building if it wasn't for them. Their leadership has led us to where we're at now, and the city has a bright future.

"Our department has a bright future," he said. "We have great people here. They’re in a good position and I'm excited on the opportunities that are ahead, and I know there's going to be some challenges, but I am also confident they're ready for those challenges and they'll work through them.”

One immediate challenge Carmody’s replacement will face is rounding out the department’s leadership roles — all three of the department’s captains will be retiring over the next few years, which is another reason why Carmody knew it was the right time to retire.

“I think it's important that the next chief gets the chance to pick them, rather than me tell them who he or she is going to get,” Carmody said.

One thing that Carmody is certain of is that the next police chief will be warmly welcomed and supported by the community, just like he was.

“I openly brag about this community and the support they provide our department and our people,” he said. “And of the four agencies I worked for in the four communities, I loved each one of them and they've been great, but no one has been as supportive as Council Bluffs and it's made a huge difference for our people. Just yesterday, we had another organization come in and provide lunch for our people on all three shifts, and that's the kind of love and support that makes us want to go out and work to make it a safer place.”

Carmody’s career began at the Sarpy County Jail, where he booked suspects who had been arrested — memorably, Carmody was on duty the night serial killer John Joubert was brought in. Joubert had murdered three boys, ages 11 to 13, between August 1982 and December 1983 before his arrest in January 1984.

“And I'm looking at this guy thinking, ‘How can so much evil be in any one person, and how do you balance that in this world?” Carmody said. “That's very memorable for Sarpy. I remember that investigation and the impact it had on the community, and the fear and frustration and the work that people put into trying to solve that. For Sarpy, that was a huge, huge investigation.”

The longest stop of his career was in Omaha, where he rose from patrol officer to commander of the city’s Northeast Precinct.

In Omaha, Carmody worked a number of assignments, from bike patrol to heading up the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, but it was with the city’s Emergency Response Unit that he feels he did the most good for the community.

Composed of SWAT, the bomb squad and the crisis negotiation team, Carmody worked his way up from team member to trainer to team leader and, finally, to commander.

“I came to Omaha because I wanted to work in North Omaha, and I wanted to get on the SWAT team because I believed I could help, and both of those dreams came true,” Carmody said. “I served 17 years on SWAT, and I got to do a lot of cool things, but I worked with a team and that was the coolest part, is the people I worked with were so close, and we were able to work together to make things happen and make it safe for other people. Working barricaded subjects or doing high risk search warrants or robberies. Prevention operations, Interdiction operations, things like that. Buy-bust operations. A variety of assignments.”

After nearly 23 years with Omaha, Carmody applied to be the chief of police in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He held that position for four years, and credits it for preparing him for the job in Council Bluffs.

“That helped me cut my teeth, and I deeply appreciate the opportunity that they gave me,” he said. “I love that community and the people there. It was just too far away from our family.”

When he was given the opportunity to be chief of police in Council Bluffs, “it was a blessing,” Carmody said.

Being able to retire after 40 years on the job is something of a blessing, too.

“I buried five or six friends that were killed either in the line of duty or murdered,” Carmody said. “A very close friend of mine, who was our chaplain, he was a minister in Fort Dodge. He was killed at his church. And I remember Jimmy Wilson and ‘Tye’ Pratt and the other friends that lost their lives giving to their community, and what that sacrifice means, and it empowers people in the job to work that much harder.”

Carmody’s last official day as police chief is Sept. 11. He’ll spend the next few weeks doing the job, but also helping the city figure out what it wants out of its next chief.

“I've helped the HR manager and also the consultant talk through some things, and talked to the mayor and the chief of staff,” Carmody said. “They ultimately will make the decision. I'm giving some input, but it's (the mayor’s) choice.”

Once retired, and after a trip to Ohio to visit the grandkids, Carmody plans to continue to serve his community through volunteer work.

“I’ll continue to serve, just in a different way,” he said.