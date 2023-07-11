A Red Oak man was sentenced Thursday, July 6, in federal court in Council Bluffs for conspiracy and attempted possession with intent to a controlled substance.

Donald Eugene Reed, 45, was sentenced to 212 months -- that's over 17 1/2 years -- after pleading guilty to both counts, according to a news release issued Monday by the office of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Richard D. Westphal. Reed will then serve a 10 year term of supervised release.

The Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement completed several controlled buys from Reed in September 2022, purchasing methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the release. The United States Postal Inspectors intercepted a package addressed to Reed’s home in Red Oak containing 4 pounds of methamphetamine. About 15 similar packages had previously been delivered to Reed.