An Omaha man was sentenced Thursday, July 6, in federal court in Council Bluffs for interstate domestic violence

Ruben Toledo Jr., 28, was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty, according to a news release issued Monday by the office of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Richard D. Westphal. Toledo will then serve a three year term of supervised release.

Toledo assaulted his then girlfriend Oct. 23, 2021, at a bar in downtown Omaha then forced her into his car and drove to Council Bluffs, where he continued the assault, according to the release. At the time, he was on supervised release for a 2015 conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call a national hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or a state hotline at 1-800-770-1650.