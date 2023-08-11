An 18-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a crash Thursday night at the intersection of South 24th Street and 23rd Avenue.

The motorcycle driver was heading eastbound on 23rd Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. when a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe made a left turn in front of him. The motorcyclist was taken to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor and charges are pending against the 24-year-old truck driver, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Council Bluffs Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 712-328-4948.