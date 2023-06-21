The Pottawattamie County Medical Examiner’s Office is celebrating being named Iowa Donor Network’s 2023 LEGACI Award Winner for Innovation.

LEGACI Awards are given to Iowa Donor Network’s partner agencies or their team members for going above and beyond to collaborate with IDN on meeting its mission of “Working Together to Transform Lives through Organ and Tissue Donation."

There are six categories under the LEGACI Awards: Leadership, Education, Gratitude, Advocacy, Clinical Excellence and Innovation. The award for Innovation is given for seeking new ways to educate and promote donation, develop and implement breakthrough best practice as well as to promote the use of technology to establish and improve the donation process.

“Our team is extremely appreciative of this recognition,” Pottawattamie County Medical Examiner Dr. Cristopher Elliott said in a news release. “We’re advocates of organ and tissue donation and it’s rewarding to be recognized for promoting an initiative we strongly believe in.”

The Pottawattamie County Medical Examiner’s Office was nominated for its support in piloting technology known as iReferral, which uses an electronic portal in lieu of a phone call to share information with Iowa Donor Network.

The office’s assistance in piloting the program helped Iowa Donor Network learn how other medical examiner offices, as well as emergency medical services agencies, might utilize the program to increase the number of patients and families in Iowa who may be offered the opportunity of donation.

In 2022, the Pottawattamie County Medical Examiner’s Office made 117 referral calls to Iowa Donor Network, resulting in five donors who went on to give the life saving and life enhancing gifts of tissue. One tissue donor can impact between 50 to 300 people.

“Donation is a collaborative effort, and Iowa Donor Network is grateful to the entire Pottawattamie County Medical Examiner team for all they do to promote donation in their community,” said Iowa Donor Network Partner Relations Coordinator Madelyn Clark.