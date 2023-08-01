A pilot was seriously injured while spraying a cornfield Sunday near Deloit when the pilot’s helicopter hit a powerline and crashed.
Multiple agencies responded to the call at 8:21 a.m. near 2836 F Ave., according to a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. An airplane was called to help find the wreckage, which was found in a field off 290th Street.
First responders rushed to the scene and freed the pilot from the mangled aircraft with the aid of hydraulic rescue equipment. The pilot was placed on a medical helicopter and flown to an Omaha hospital. The person’s name and condition were not given in the press release Monday.
Agencies that responded to the accident include the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office; Iowa State Patrol; Deloit, Denison, Vail and Manilla Volunteer Fire Departments; Crawford County Emergency Manager; Crawford County Ambulance; Department of Natural Resources; and FAA. The incident is still under investigation.