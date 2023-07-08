Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond The Nonpareil's control, we regret to announce that the "Crossword Puzzler" feature has been retired.

Today's pair of crosswords are the last being distributed by Kansas City-based Andrews McMeel Syndication. Andrews McMeel provides the puzzles to The Nonpareil, and our paper was given notice this week that the feature has been canceled by the syndication service.

The Puzzler had been the daily crossword puzzle of choice for many Nonpareil readers, and it returned after a hiatus at the beginning of the year based on reader feedback and with the financial support of CountryHouse Residence.

Last fall, the Nonpareil launched a streamlined set of puzzles, using the same lineup as each of the 75-plus newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises. We recently adopted a new three-day print publication cycle, and those puzzles have continued in our new Lively section as well as in our daily e-edition, including on Mondays.

Starting next week, the Puzzler will be replaced with Today's Crossword, which shares similar difficulty levels with our previous puzzle.

We appreciate our readers' continued support.