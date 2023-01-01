Crossword Puzzler returns Tuesday

We’re starting the new year by returning to something tried and true.

The Daily Nonpareil is happy to announce that the former daily crossword puzzle our readers enjoyed will return to our print products on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

We are thrilled to bring back the “Crossword Puzzler” in our Tuesday through Saturday editions, beginning this week.

The change was spurred by feedback from many of our loyal readers.

In the fall, the Nonpareil launched a streamlined set of puzzles, using the same lineup offered at each of the 75-plus newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises, and we received varying opinions across the board.

We are grateful to CountryHouse Residence for memory care, who have partnered with us to help bring back the crossword puzzle. As experts in memory care, CountryHouse knows the value of puzzles like this, and particularly how they can benefit memory care.

We wish our readers a happy 2023 and look forward to what’s to come this year.