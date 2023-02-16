A reminder: the seventh annual Dance to the Beat will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.

The event is a fundraiser for patients of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Cardiovascular Services via Jennie Edmundson Foundation. Proceeds will benefit uninsured and underinsured cardiac patients at Jennie, helping patients with treatment and other expenses.

The event features live music performed by the popular local band, Taxi Driver, as well as an auction and raffle prizes. Light appetizers and desserts will be provided, and there will be a cash bar for those 21 or older.

Tickets for Dance to the Beat are $30 and can be purchased in advance online at https://one.bidpal.net/dancetothebeat/ticketing or by calling the foundation at 712-396-6040. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Silent auction items are now live at https://one.bidpal.net/dancetothebeat.