Dancers to whirl among WWII planes at museum's Swing Under the Wings

Propellers won’t be spinning, but dancers will during the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum’s annual Swing Under the Wings.

The 1940s USO-themed dinner and dance will be hopping from 5 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 12 while World War II aviation icons the B-29 “Superfortress” and C-47 “Skytrain” serve as the backdrop.

The gig will feature live music performed by the Lonny Lynn Orchestra and a chance to show off -- or learn -- some dance moves from the Big Band Era, according to a press release from the museum.

It’s the opportunity to teach dance that most excites Omaha native Merinda Collins, dancer and board president for the Omaha Jitterbugs. She will be one of many instructors providing dance lessons throughout the event.

“Swing Under the Wings is a very special event for us that ties together the history at the SAC Museum with the history of the Big Band Era,” Collins, who has been with the Jitterbugs for 20 years, said in the release. “We always look forward to connecting people, music, dance and history. Having live music is very special, and we look forward to dressing up and making sure guests have a great time.”

Growing up in a musical household, Collins was invited to join the Omaha Jitterbugs while attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the press release stated. The group hosts a weekly Friday night dance and lesson that is open to the public, as well as classes and special events.

Along with the dance and dinner, this year’s Swing Under the Wings will offer a red carpet welcome, cocktail reception and vintage casino games in the Atrium to kick off the evening.

“This is a signature event for the museum,” said Katie Dunn, the museum’s event coordinator. “We understand this is something that many look forward to attending, so we are paying attention to every last detail.”

Inspired by the USO dances and parties of the 1940s, Swing Under the Wings is a fun, romantic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the press release stated. Many attendees dress up in popular fashions of the era, including shirtwaist dresses, wide-leg pants, Zoot suits and formal military attire.

“The experience is truly original, and the entertainment simply brings to life the history that surrounds us,” said Dunn.

Tickets for Swing Under the Wings will be on sale through Feb. 7 at sacmuseum.org.

