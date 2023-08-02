Dave Huey has long been active in serving the residents of Carter Lake, including a number of years on the community’s volunteer fire department.

In recognition of his years of public service, Huey was named the city's Citizen of the Year during the annual Carter Lake Days festival over the weekend.

“I’m very honored,” he said. “It was definitely a surprise.”

Huey currently serves as the fire department's assistant chief.

“My wife is a member of the department who was on before me and, because of her, I joined,” he said. “We’re on duty 24/7, and so it takes commitment and service, but there is also the camaraderie and fellowship among the members.”

Huey also serves on the city's Board of Adjustment and is a former member of the Carter Lake City Council.

After serving in the U.S. Army for 26 years, he and his family moved to Carter Lake and have enjoyed it ever since.

“It’s a beautiful place, very friendly,” Huey said.

His dedication to the community goes beyond public service.

He and his family purchased a business — Fancy Stitching — from a friend in Red Cloud, Nebraska, and moved the operations to Carter Lake.

“We moved it to be part of the community and hopefully bring people here,” Huey said. “We’re doing well.”

For those looking for a new place of residence, Huey recommends Carter Lake, calling it a “diamond in the rough.”

People can enjoy that small town flavor, just minutes away from all the things Omaha and Council Bluffs can offer.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” he said.