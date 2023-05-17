David Hazlewood, who has worked to develop affordable housing in Council Bluffs in several different roles, has been appointed chief executive officer of NeighborWorks Home Solutions, according to a press release from Board Chairman Josh Berry.

Hazlewood was pleased with the appointment.

“It’s kind of a capstone to all the things I was gearing up from,” he said Tuesday. “It’s been very rewarding.”

NeighborWorks develops affordable and work force housing in Pottawattamie, Douglas and Sarpy counties.

Hazlewood has been chief operating officer with the nonprofit organization since March 2019. He has been instrumental in re-establishing community partnerships, designing an organizational strategic plan, assisting in the selection and hiring of a housing development director, implementing a culture shift to better serve staff and stakeholders and creating single- and multi-family development plans to better serve NeighborWorks and the communities it serves, according to the press release.

He launched construction of Franklin Heights, the subdivision taking shape on the plateau at Franklin and Bennett Avenues. Three houses have been completed and are now owner-occupied, and a fourth is being built. There are two duplex buildings under construction that will offer a total of four living units. NeighborWorks has also built several infill houses and partnered with private contractor Turn the Page for the development of many more.

The organization is now having an old garage at 17th Street and Avenue G demolished to pave the way for more projects, Hazlewood said.

“One it’s demoed, we should be able to start construction of two single-family homes,” he said.

NeighborWorks is partnering with IceCap Cold Storage, which is building a cold storage facility at 1720 16th Ave., on the development of eight additional single-family homes, Hazlewood said. IceCap purchased a block of land and demolished two buildings to make way for the development.

“Those are going to be lease-to-own for their employees,” he said.

NeighborWorks is also building two houses in north Omaha in partnership with Metropolitan Community College and is working to acquire a block of property for more houses in Council Bluffs.

Hazlewood joined NeighborWorks when it was trying to finish up development of the Walnut Grove subdivision. Construction of 14 single-family homes was originally envisioned as 14 building projects for Iowa Western Community College construction technology students. However, as enrollment in the program decreased, it became difficult for students to keep up with a timeline required for a federal grant paying for part of the development. After students completed their second house in the neighborhood and four were done by private contractors, Hazlewood went to NeighborWorks and lined up contractors to finish the subdivision.

He had been a faculty member of the construction technology program at Iowa Western Community College from August 2001 until January 2019. He served as the program chair for the construction technology program, welding program, sustainable energy program and the manufacturing program. He taught residential and commercial construction, engineering, construction management and welding during his tenure. He was instrumental in developing and sustaining partnerships with the community to construct over 31 affordable and workforce single family dwellings.

Prior to his employment at Iowa Western, Hazlewood was a successful general contractor in both residential and light commercial construction in Central Texas for eight years. He successfully constructed over 240 single- and multi-family projects in Texas.

He served eight years in the United States Marine Corps. While serving his country as a combat engineer, he also taught engineering and explosives for the United States Marine Corps at Quantico, Virginia for two years.

Hazlewood graduated from The Marine Corps University School of Engineering with a diploma. He also attended Tarleton State University and Iowa Western Community College. He obtained many teaching and construction certifications over his 31 years in education and the construction industry. He holds a residential license in Iowa and Nebraska.

He is affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America-Nebraska Building Chapter, National Association of Home Builders & Home Builders Institute, Metro Home Builders Association of Omaha, Council Bluff Building Trades Association, Home Builders Association of Iowa, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln and the Master Builders of Iowa.