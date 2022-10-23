Deadline approaching for tickets to Children's Square's Jason Awards

Time is running out to get tickets for Children’s Square USA’s 2022 Jason Awards.

The festivities will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, with a reception at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m., followed by the program. However, Tuesday, Oct. 25 is the deadline for registration.

This year’s award recipients are Dr. Carl Heinrich, retired president of Iowa Western Community College; Matt Wilber and the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office Juvenile Division; and Richard Webb, president & CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands.

The theme for 2022 is “Heroes for Hope.” It is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize not only the everyday heroes in the community (and beyond) that support children and families but the Children’s Square staff who show up every day to make sure the children and families have what they need to succeed, a press release from Children’s Square USA stated.

Co-chairs for the event are Larry and Donna Dostal, mechanical services operator and locomotive trainer at Union Pacific Railroad and president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, respectively. Tom Schmitt, former publisher of The Daily Nonpareil, will serve as master of ceremonies.

Register online at childrenssquare.org/Jason-awards or call 712-828-7468.