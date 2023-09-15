Deborah Petersen, attorney at Petersen Law PLLC, in Council Bluffs, received the Gertrude Rush award from the Iowa Organization of Women Attorneys.

The award was presented to her at the IOWA's annual gala in Des Moines on July 22.

Established in 2003, the award recognizes a lawyer who demonstrates leadership in the community, the legal profession and advocates for human and civil rights. The award is co-sponsored by IOWA and the Iowa Chapter of the National Bar Association.

The award is named for Gertrude Rush, who was the first Black woman admitted to the practice of law in Iowa in 1918. When Rush and four other Black lawyers were denied membership into the American Bar Association in 1924 because of their race, they founded the National Bar Association. The National Bar Association will celebrate its 100th anniversary in Des Moines in August 2025.

Petersen was one of two female attorneys in private practice in Council Bluffs when admitted to the bar. There were hurdles to jump, often being mistaken for the secretary or assistant rather than the attorney. However, anyone who knows her, knows that will not stop her. She has been a mentor to many young lawyers and offers her services to those with questions in the areas of real estate, bankruptcy, estate planning and probate laws as well as general office practices.

Petersen has been a leader in the Iowa State Bar Association, serving on the Board of Governors, the Real Estate Section Council, the Iowa Title Standards Committee, the Attorney Disciplinary Board and the Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission.

In the community, Petersen has been active with many nonprofit organizations. She served on the Board of the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa and Children’s Square, among others. Petersen recently received the Gary Wickland Lifetime of Service Award for her volunteer work with the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa.

In addition to being a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa, she is also a sponsor and volunteer for its annual signature fundraiser events, The Longest Day and The Walk To End Alzheimer’s, which is on Sept. 23. Petersen and her husband, Pete, are regular volunteers at local events.

At the gala, Jaki Samuelson, member attorney at Whitfield & Eddy Law in Des Moines, received the Arabella Mansfield award.

IOWA was founded in 1984 in Des Moines, Iowa to promote the welfare and interests of women lawyers.