Delta variant pushes need for blood donations higher

With COVID-19 case counts rising, the American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to help address a critical need by donating blood.

The Red Cross said it needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are available for those who rely on them. In recent weeks, the Red Cross said has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations.

Those who come to give Sept. 3-7 will receive a 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last, and those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2021 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #TackleTheNeed to share their new looks and invite others to give.

Upcoming SWI blood drives include the following:

Pottawattamie CountyThursday — 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 20794 Hwy 92, Council Bluffs

Friday — 9 a.m.-2 — p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs